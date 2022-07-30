Lollapalooza 2022: Which tracks should TOMORROW X TOGETHER perform at the upcoming gig?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, commonly known as TXT, consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time.

Let’s take a look at some tracks that should be performed at Lollapalooza 2022:-

Their latest title track, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, was centered on an ‘intense’ and ‘dark’ concept and definitely a song that would wow the audience with the strong choreography and dazzling looks. It was one of their best concepts till date, the emo rock song that talks about being heartbroken and changing who they are.

LOSER=LOVER

The song presents a new style and makes bold statements in unpretentious ways with its production and creative choices. Co-written by BTS’ RM, its the beginning of the emo-rock phase of the group, leaving the fans interested in the new choice of genre.

Magic

It is their first official English single, and the second single to be promoted from the album. Written by Olly Murs, the disco-pop track features the feel-good, classic pop sound the band is known for, with breathy falsettos and flirtatious lyrics while the bridge is reminiscent of an S Club 7 song.

The song depicts a lonely walk toward the end of love through a valley where the lies of a loved one are piled up one after another. The lyrics that mourn the reality that love has eventually turned gray due to the endless lies of the lover, and the contrasting bright and lively melody is impressive. Their latest collaborative track has had fans grooving to the pop track.

The song talked about a girl whose boyfriend is too attached to his Playstation to pay her any attention. Yeonjun and Taehyun sang from the boyfriend’s perspective. They had also performed this at their concert so let’s hope to see them perform this again at Lollapalooza.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ breaks personal record with ‘Guerrilla’ MV; Crosses 270,000 copies in first day album sales

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which other track should be added to the setlist? Let us know in the comments below.