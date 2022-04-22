London Files Twitter review: Fans go gaga over Arjun Rampal's performance, Call the series a 'must-watch'

In the world of web series, crime thrillers are without a doubt the most popular genre. Voot's new thriller, London Files, helmed by Sachin Pathak, joins the digital platform's other thrillers. Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli feature in the lead roles, with Gopal Datt, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis playing supporting roles. The series, which released on Thursday, has received an overall positive response from the Twitterati. The storyline and Arjun’s performance were a topic of discussion.

The majority of the audience on Twitter dubbed the series as ‘mind-blowing’ and a ‘must-watch’. One viewer tweeted, “The #LondonFilesOnVoot is juz mind-blowing. It's a must watch for sure.” Another fan commented on the pace of the series and the sense of immediacy it exudes. They wrote, “The six-episode ‘London Files’ sets up a brisk pace from the get-go. The rise of feeling against potential immigrants is a hot-button subject, and gives the series a sense of immediacy.” Of course, Arjun Rampal’s performance was also applauded heavily by the audience whose intense looks in the series became a hot topic. A fan tweeted, “Arjun Rampal and purab kholi looks so intense #LondonFilesOnVoot."

Take a look at the tweets:

However, every coin has two sides. There was a certain section of the audience that harboured negative reviews for the series. One viewer who found the pace of the web-series tweeted, “Slow Pace to Absolute chaos #LondonFiles."

Take a look at the tweet:

Overall, the series has received more or less good reviews. The thriller aspect of this Arjun Rampal-starrer has been appreciated by the masses.

