‘Long time no see’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa celebrate 8th debut anniversary with fans on special OT4 live

August 7 is a major milestone in K-pop history, marking the debut of BLACKPINK in 2016. Since then, they have skyrocketed to global stardom, both as a group and through their solo projects. The members have been incredibly busy, traveling all over the world. However, ahead of the anniversary, fans noticed that all the members had returned to Korea, with Lisa arriving last on August 6.

As soon as the clock struck 12 PM in Korea, the BLACKPINK account shared a celebratory post.

Fans were even more thrilled when a Weverse notification popped up, revealing that all four BLACKPINK members had reunited to celebrate the 8th debut anniversary and share the moment with BLINKs. After months of focusing on solo projects, the quartet was all smiles as they greeted their fans together. To mark the occasion, the members sang a birthday song for themselves and their fandom while cutting not one, but two delicious cakes.

As they enjoyed the sweet treat, the members shared that they had been meeting up separately over the past few months, but it had been a while since they had all come together as a group. During the behind-the-scenes chat, Rosé playfully declared herself the 'best and luckiest' for having met up recently.

The unnie line also had fun teasing their beloved maknae, Lisa, during the reunion livestream. Jisoo and Rosé joked about her upcoming acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, while Jennie playfully questioned why Lisa had skipped out on the ROCKSTAR dance challenge with the rest of the members.

Advertisement

Lisa was spotted wearing clothes that perfectly matched the BLACKPINK theme—black and pink. Reflecting on their time apart, Jennie and Jisoo admitted they felt a bit lonely during their solo schedules. Before ending the livestream, the members hinted that they might hold another live session the following day.

As they chatted and read comments, BLINKs expressed their joy at finally seeing all four members together after such a long time. Despite their close bond, their solo activities had meant that fans hadn’t seen them all in one place for what felt like forever.

BLACKPINK is a four-member K-pop girl group featuring Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé. They debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment with their single album Square One. Since then, the group has released a string of hit songs that have taken the internet by storm, including Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, and Pink Venom.

In December of last year, following the expiration of their contract with YG Entertainment, the BLACKPINK members chose not to renew their individual contracts with the agency. However, they decided to renew their group contract, allowing BLACKPINK to continue under YG Entertainment. As a result, their solo projects will be managed through different avenues.

Advertisement

Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo have each established their own labels, while Rosé is still considering her options. For now, she has signed a management contract with Teddy's The Black Label to handle her promotions in South Korea. Despite their individual pursuits, all the members are expanding their solo careers through brand deals, collaborations, song releases, and more.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's meteoric rise: From debut to reigning as biggest K-pop girl group on global stage