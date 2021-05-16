A look back at how Park Min Young from Her Private Life used fashion as a tool to lead her double life

We are looking back at the show Her Private Life, and how the lead Park Min Young transformed her style with her two different lives in the show!

When thinking of great fashion, it’s almost impossible to forget Her Private Life star Park Min Young, while her sense of style was unparalleled, it went deeper than just visuals. The character and style team managed to communicate many other details about the character, only using her fashion. The contrasting styles in the show carried by Park Min Young were world’s apart but the actress pulled it off with ease!

For those who have not yet seen the drama, (which you should ASAP), the drama follows the love story between Sung Duk Mi--an art gallery curator who is also an idol group fan, and her boss Ryan Gold (played by Kim Jae Wook). As Young’s character Sung Duk Mi leads a double life of a curator and K-pop fanatic, strives to keep both her lives separate, she dawns the most interesting outfits which display the stark difference between her double life. One as the home master of an idol group, and the second as a curator at an art gallery.

While on the professional front she’s always dressed in power suits, bright colours, hair neatly tied back and an overall open and confident look. She then transforms into a completely different look when she turns to her personal life as an idol group fan. To keep her identity a mystery, the character hides behind caps, face masks, open hair, generally black clothing and much more. While the disparity between the two lives of her character are written in the plot and is obvious to viewers, the fashion details and clothing choices help a great deal to sell the act!

