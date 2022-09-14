Looking back at Lee Jong Suk’s best acting moments as an antagonist and protagonist feat. ‘Pinocchio’ and more

Known to be an extremely talented actor, Lee Jong Suk has many successful dramas and films under his belt, accumulated over the years. One of his best roles was ‘Doctor Stranger’ where he played the role of Park Hoon, a South Korean who was raised in North Korea after his father was conned into going over to North. He trained to be a genius doctor in North Korea and later defected to South Korea in a bid to live a better life with his lover.

Lee Jong Suk debuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. His breakthrough role was in ‘School 2013’ (2012). He is also well known for his roles in ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’ (2013), ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014), ‘Pinocchio’ (2014), ‘W’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019), and ‘ Big Mouth ’ (2022).

Another role of his where he knocked it out of the park was ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘W’. In ‘Pinocchio’, he played the role of Choi Dal Po, a young man whose family is torn apart by a tragedy, who assumes a different identity and attempts to rebuild his life. In ‘W’, he played the role of Kang Cheol, the lead character of the popular comic series ‘W’. He is the co-CEO of the e-commerce company JN Global, owner of broadcasting channel W, and an Olympic gold medalist in shooting in his youth. His family was murdered by an elusive murderer, yet Kang Cheol was immediately suspected to be the killer due to his shooting background. After being proven innocent, Kang Cheol seeks vengeance on the murderer through his broadcasting channel W.

Even in his most recent drama ‘Big Mouth’, he played a strong character Park Chang Ho, who worked with his wife (YoonA) to take down the people who proved to be detrimental in his life. These strong and thrilling roles allowed him to act as a villain in a film, giving him a different look. He starred in the crime film ‘VIP’, marking his first lead role as a villain. He played the role of Kim Kwang Il, a key North Korean political figure's son who receives VIP treatment after his defection to South Korea, organized by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He becomes a prime suspect for a serial murder case.

