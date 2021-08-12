Looking back at the comforting style statements from 2020 show Meow the Secret Boy

2020 rom-com show Meow the Secret Boy starring Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun was short sweet and pleasing for reasons more than one. From the characters, casting, plot to fashion; every part of the 1 season show was sorted to the last detail. For those who haven’t watched it yet, the drama told the tale of an aspiring webtoon artist named Kim Sol Ah who has a love-hate relationship with cats and a cat named Hong Jo who can secretly turn into a human.

While the funny and romantic plot of the show was enough to keep us engaged, the show also featured some great style moments. The adorable couple displayed some understated fashion moments, which let’s be honest, were truly fit for 2020 which was mostly spent indoors. And honestly, 2021 doesn’t look great either so far so if you’re looking for inspiration to embrace your PJs and cute cosy home clothes, this is just the show for you. The series features a ton of awe-worthy ultra-comfy sweaters and winter wear, staying true to the white/pastel aesthetic of the series.

The most dominant colours seen throughout the entire show are white and beige/nude palettes, which not only tells how understated the background is but also gives a glimpse of the mood of the show. Apart from fashion, pet lovers can also rejoice as the show features plenty of screen time with furry cats and gives a unique impression of feeling from a pet’s perspective.

