Looking back at how Korean pop bands like BLACKPINK, BTS, Red Velvet changed the landscape of fashion

Korean pop music is taking over the music landscape worldwide, even if you’re not a fan of K-pop it is almost impossible to be unaware of bands like LOONA, BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet among many many others! The undeniable presence of Korean pop has not only left their Korean fan base ecstatic but has also given Korean music a global platform and representation. Its also added international fans to the fandoms like BTS’ ARMY, BLACKPINK’s Blink, and LOONA’s Orbit fanbase.

While Korean music is amongst many other things we look up to from the country, be it their emotional yet thrilling dramas, holy grail skincare secrets, fun food inspiration, and not to forget their catchy music, one of its most dominant, effervescent exports is cooler than ever, street style. Hallyu, colloquially known as the Korean culture wave, is truly a force to be reckoned with. Ever since the early '90s, K-pop has been slowly refined into nothing less than an art form, and it's become an influential powerhouse over the years. From groups such as Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, Aespa, and BTS, there’s a group of style icons out there to suit every taste.

Whether they are performing their catchy medleys on world stages, endorsing the creme de la creme of luxury fashion brands or inspiring people with their spirit and hard work, Korean artists have made their mark on the world and they’re just getting started. Their style and fashion has inspired not just their fandoms but teens all over the world looking to branch out with their style. Which band’s style are you currently obsessed with? Tell us in the comments below!

