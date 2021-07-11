Looking back at IU’s most iconic characters that influenced our fashion

Today, we are looking back at IU’s most stylish TV shows, where the actress and singer is elevating the style bar. Scroll down to see the full list.

If you’re a Kpop fanatic, like us, you must be familiar with IU. The idol is not only a great actress but also a phenomenal singer and style aficionado. After wowing fans with her music and dancing, the idol gave fans a glimpse of her versatile style with shows like Hotel Del Luna and The Producers. To make our case, we’re looking at the most stylish characters that IU has ever played!

Hotel Del Luna: Classic met modern in this show, her character Jang Man Wol flawlessly managed to portray the different eras she’s lived in with her vocal and expressive style. The style of IU’s character gave a deeper glimpse into the different decades she’s iced through with such ease that it made the storyline so much more believable!

Bel Ami: Even though the show is comparatively old now, the fashion remains fresh as ever. IU plays a normal girl with a liking for a guy who is out of her league. The innocence, naivety and simplicity were portrayed so well by IU that it felt natural for her! It gave audiences a taste of the range IU can pull off--from strong and powerful to a feminine girl next door.

The Producers: The idol took centre stage as a singer! Not much different from her real life, but there were stark differences in her style! The fierce fashion shone bright with this character as IU experimented with statement lips, strong punk rock style hair and edgy clothing.

