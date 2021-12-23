Looking back at Mamamoo alum Solar’s 3 timeless trends that work all year round

Solar aka Kim Young-sun joined one of the most popular South Korean all-girl groups–Mamamoo back in 2014. Since then, the singer, songwriter and the leader of the band has only skyrocketed to success while keeping her style and glam in check. Back in April 2020, the 30-year-old idol made her highly-anticipated solo debut with the single Spit it Out. While her music is one for the books, we have a keener eye on her phenomenal style. Today, we’re looking back at some timeless trends inspired by the idol herself.

Fuss-free basics for the win: Easy tees are the key to no-fuss dressing. White tees will always remain constant in your closet, and we’re currently loving the latest (simple, understated yet stylish) updates to classic tees, such as shoulder pads, tie fronts, and cutouts.

Mid volume: This season, we’re loving the effortless and easy midi-length transitional dresses, which works so well for changing seasons too. These tented-style silhouettes have evolved over time with fun embellishments, different fabrications, and more volume. They make for beautiful, wearable pieces that I will be living in all year long!

Accessorise: Our personal favourite accessory of the season (and Solar’s) has to be the humble bucket bag! The bucket bag is a timeless shape and we love how you can carry this as a crossbody or handheld. It is the perfect accessory for when you’re on the go and still want to look chic. The piece can be styled in multiple ways and can be the exact pop your ensemble needs!

