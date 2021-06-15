Looking back at Song Mino’s inspirational style for summer 2021

Rapper, model and also a style icon, Song Mino can truly do it all. Below, we’re looking at the pop icon’s top fashion-forward styles that only he can pull off.

Song Mino may have the fans swooning over his music, but what makes him stand out is his eclectic sense of fashion. If you’re one to experiment with your style like Mino, take cues from the rapper and jazz it up in funky, unique outfits! Today, to seek inspiration, we’re looking at the top wearable trends to copy from the singer as we prep to put our most stylish foot forward after lockdown.

Plaid never goes out of style and Mino has proved it. Style it with some basics if you want your plaid accessory to stand out and make a statement, or choose to go all out with OTT pieces like the rapper himself. He often changes it up by wearing a T-shirt with animated prints underneath or a boxy-shaped plaid suit.

Leather is another great material for men to experiment with, rock chic and punk superstar vibes are strong with leather accessories or even a jacket. May we suggest vegetarian or vegan leather?

Colour pop is a big trend on the rise and approved by Song Mino! To complement his outfits, he often carries a small colourful bag that adds a touch of chicness to his overall look. Copy this look with a bright orange or yellow bag like Jacquemes’.

Statement Striking Pants: From ripped, patched, camouflaged, to simple denim, when it comes to pants—Song Mino makes sure he doesn’t wear anything boring.

