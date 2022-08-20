LOONA 4th Debut Anniversary: Understanding the celestial concept of the group or ‘LOONAVERSE’

LOONA is a South Korean girl group formed by Blockberry Creative. The group was introduced to the public through a pre-debut project that began in October 2016, where each of the 12 members were revealed in a periodic fashion by releasing a promotional single over the following 18 months. They debuted as a full ensemble with the extended play, [+ +] (2018), supported by the lead single ‘Favourite’ and the title track ‘Hi High’.

The LOONAVERSE is a universe that exists on a möbius strip. The members of LOONA ⅓ (Heejin, Hyunjin, Haseul, Yeojin and ViVi) reside on earth and portray realistic girls that can be found on streets or at schools. ODD EYE CIRCLE (Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry) lives between earth and space, aka the middle earth and yyxy (Yves, Chu, Gowon, Olivia Hye) live in Eden where everything is reversed.

The group name also has a meaning, the group’s Korean name ‘이달의 소녀’ literally translates to ‘Girl of the Month’, talking at the lunar calendar formula. Using that, they had also introduced the members for 18 months before their official group debut, which was a very innovative step to take. Each member or subunits had pursued a different sound- cute, elegant, mature, ballad, etc, to keep the audience away from understanding the true concept of LOONA.

As a group, they still go on to pursue different types of music like experimental EDM with ‘So What?’ or Indian influence in ‘Paint The Town’ or a summery and refreshing song with ‘Flip That’- each song carries meaning and the members have connected stories that run through the entire discography.

As they complete 4 years in the industry, we only hope to see more quirky and different concepts from there in the future!

