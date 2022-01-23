LOONA add another date to their upcoming sell out concert 'LOONAVERSE: FROM'

Orbits, we have some good news for you! LOONA confirmed that they will be adding another date to their concert ‘LOONAVERSE: FROM’ which will be held in February. LOONA previously announced that they will be holding their concert 'LOONAVERSE: FROM' on February 12 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) in the Seoul Jangchung Municipal Stadium.

As soon as the ticket sales for LOONA's upcoming concert 'LOONAVERSE: FROM' became available on January 19 KST, tickets immediately sold out. In response to their fans' enthusiasm, LOONA has decided to add another date to their concert. Thus, a second concert date will be held on February 11 at 8 pm (4:30 pm IST), as the first part of their 'LOONAVERSE: FROM' concert. Ticket reservations for this additional concert date will be made available on January 24 at 8 pm (4:30 pm IST), through Melon Tickets.

Orbits, there is a lot to look forward to at this concert! LOONA will be showcasing various concepts from their LOONAVERSE universe, showing exciting things possibilities to their fans. In addition, LOONA is expected to present a high-quality concert where fans can interpret and enjoy the mysterious narrative and interact with the members.

