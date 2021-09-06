LOONA and Ryan Jhun's collab track 'Not Friends' achieves THIS record on iTunes charts

LOONA and Ryan Jhun's amazing collab track 'Not Friends' is proving to be a global hit! Roughly 24 hours after the release, 'Not Friends' was ranked at the number 3 on iTunes charts in Cambodia and Malaysia, at number 4 in Argentina, Chile, Peru and the Philippines, and in other spots of the top 10 in Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand.

Not just that, 'Not Friends' ranked within iTunes Top 10 in nine countries. The single also managed to make it within the iTunes Top 100 singles chart in the United States, appearing at 94. For those unversed, LOONA members were next in line for renowned producer Ryan Jhun’s ‘MAXIS by Ryan Jhun’ project. The girl group’s members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul and Yves participated in the song ‘Not Friends’ that is set to be the second one in the special venture.

In the MV, the 4 LOONA members play dangerous and fierce spies who are ready to shoot it out and speed under the moonlight. It is produced by Ryan Jhun and sung by HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Yves, 'Not Friends' mixes and meshes aspects of pop, acoustic rock and hip hop. Lyrically, the song boldly expresses the wish to break down the barrier between friendship and romance.

For those unversed, Ryan Jhuns is a K-pop producer, who has worked with the likes of NCT U, SHINee, WayV, EXO, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, TWICE, NU'EST, LOONA and IU. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

