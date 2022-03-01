LOONA, THE BOYZ, VICTON & more groups’ members test positive for COVID-19

On February 28, BlockBerry Creative announced that girl group LOONA’s members HaSeul, YeoJin, and ViVi have tested positive for COVID-19, and that the rest of the members are awaiting PCR test results. As a result, LOONA was unable to participate in the filming of Round 1 competition performances of Mnet’s ‘Queendom 2’ that was scheduled to take place that day. Following this, BlockBerry Creative has released another statement on March 1, sharing that eight more members of LOONA have tested positive.

According to the second statement, LOONA’s HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye have received a positive diagnosis for the virus. LOONA’s HyunJin is the only member of the group who is yet to test positive. The agency has also assured that other than HeeJin and Yves who have completed two doses of the vaccine, all the other members have completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, IST Entertainment has announced that boy group THE BOYZ’s member Jacob has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency shared the news on February 28, stating that Jacob underwent PCR testing while in self-quarantine after returning to Korea on February 22. Jacob currently has no particular symptoms and will be remaining in isolation until midnight on March 5.

IST Entertainment also released a statement on March 1, sharing that VICTON’s Sejun has been diagnosed with the virus right before his return to Korea from activities in Thailand. All the other VICTON members and their staff received negative results, and will be returning to Korea as scheduled. Meanwhile, Sejun is currently resting while isolating in Thailand, as per the disease control authorities’ directions.

The agency also released a statement for its girl group, Apink, sharing that members Eunji and Hayoung have tested positive for COVID-19. According to IST Entertainment, the two members underwent tests using self-testing kits, after feeling unwell from the morning of February 27. After receiving positive results, they carried out PCR tests, and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 28. While Eunji and Hayoung rest, Apink’s scheduled activities will be adjusted accordingly.

Wishing a speedy recovery to all the artists.

