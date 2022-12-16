LOONA confirmed to not hold any press or fan showcase for their comeback; Album sales decrease

On December 16, 2022, LOONA’s management agency BlockBerry Creative confirmed to various media outlets that LOONA will not hold press as well as a fan showcase for their upcoming comeback.

On January 3, 2023, LOONA will make a comeback with "The Origin Album ‘O’," featuring 11 members. After Chuu left LOONA, this will mark the group's first comeback ever. Apparently, LOONA won't host a comeback showcase and instead plans to hold a live broadcast the day the album is released. According to reports, this move was made in order to avoid any press queries over Chuu's removal from the group in November.

Album Sales decrease to more than 98%

Some LOONA supporters have chosen to boycott the group's upcoming album's release. The fans are boycotting the release as BlockBerry Creative removed Chuu on the basis of abuse of power towards a staff album. The boycott is being undertaken in retaliation for the mistreatment that LOONA members have been subjected to. According to reports, the fans won't stop protesting until the accusations made against Chuu are denied, agency apologises for previous mistreatment, and LOONA members are given the choice to end their contracts if they want to. The boycott's objectives include refraining from purchasing anything made by BlockBerry Creative (merchandise, albums, tickets, events, app like FAB or Superstar LOONA, which include ads and paywall features), no streaming content published by the company (music videos and songs), and also unfollowing them on any social media.

On December 14, there were just 93 preorders for the album in the first 20 hours on 'Ktown4u,' compared to 5,098 preorders for their most recent album, 'Flip That!' This is a drop of more than 98% in pre orders from only the stores.