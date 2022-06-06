LOONA display their ethereal visuals in ‘Flip That’ Concept Photos; Member Chuu to sit out upcoming world tour

LOONA released the first set of concept photos for their upcoming summer special mini album 'Flip That' through the official social media handles on June 5. In the published photos, the members immediately caught the eye with their beautiful flowers in full bloom against the background of flowers.

The main characters in the photo released on this day were Heejin, Hyunjin, Hasul, Yeojin, Vivi & Kim Lip, boasting beautiful visuals in harmony with nature. LOONA, who showed off their visuals with a pretty white dress, jewels and pearls, heralded a different transformation that had not been shown before through this album, boosting expectations for a comeback.

On June 3rd, LOONA's agency, BlockBerry Creative, said through the official fan cafe, "Chuu will be absent from the ‘2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR’ due to the previously confirmed activity schedule for the second half of the year. They then added, "We ask for your understanding from the fans”.

LOONA was introduced to the public through a pre-debut project that began in October 2016, where each of the 12 members were revealed in a periodic fashion by releasing a promotional single over the following 18 months. They debuted as a full ensemble with the extended play, ‘[+ +]’ (2018), supported by the lead single ‘Favorite’ and the title track ‘Hi High’.

On February 21, 2022, Mnet announced that Loona would participate in ‘Queendom 2’. On February 28, it was announced that Loona would not be participating in the recording for the first round held on the same day as HaSeul, YeoJin, and ViVi were diagnosed with COVID-19 few days prior to the recording. On June 2, Loona finished as runner-up in the live finale of the show.

LOONA will release the summer special mini album 'Flip That' at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 20.

