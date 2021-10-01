LOONA faces disbandment concerns; RuPaul’s Kim Chi lends a hand as fans reach out to Elon Musk

Girl group LOONA has no one to turn to but fans as the group’s agency, Blockberry Creative is going through a tough time with its finances. Earlier, it was revealed that a severe financial crisis has befallen the label as multiple sources came out with the statements of not being paid for their services. Estimated unpaid fees to staff and other connections has amounted to a hundred million KRW (1 million USD).

According to an exclusive report by Sports World, the wages and payment of the staff have been unpaid for months, as the company informed them to “halt all work”. Amidst all this, the fans are concerned if the girl group LOONA will be able to survive and come out unscathed or unfortunately have to disband.

Fans have taken it upon themselves to reach out to Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world as he previously gave a shout out to the group. His then-partner, Grimes was a part of the group’s subunit, yyxy’s track ‘love4eva’.

In recent developments, the choreographer of the girl group has also spoken up about her dues, asking the company to clear the same. She has notified that she only continued to work for the latest releases because of the LOONA members who work hard.

Now, a known Orbit (LOONA’s fandom), RuPaul’s drag queen Kim Chi who is a Korean American entrepreneur seems to have decided to potentially ‘save’ the group. She tweeted out to the group asking them to respond to her emails.

Dear @loonatheworld please respond to my emails! I can help y’all out!!! — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) September 30, 2021

