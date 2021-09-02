LOONA joins hands with famous producer Ryan Jhun for his MAXIS project

LOONA is the next in line for renowned producer Ryan Jhun’s ‘MAXIS by Ryan Jhun’ project. The girl group’s members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Yves will be working on the song called ‘Not Friends’ that is set to be the second one in the special venture. An interesting-looking series of content were shared ahead of the release on September 3.

Starting with a teaser poster, the four members that will hop on the project were revealed where the mesmerizing visuals of the girls were brought to light in a pink set image. ‘KEEP MUSIC ALIVE’ was sprawled in bold letters across the teaser with the lyrics for ‘Not Friends’ revealed at the bottom. Check out the teaser image below.

Further, the album cover of a pink and green gun with the group’s name on it giving an eerie but exciting vibe to the upcoming song.

A ‘PROJECT SPOILER’ where the behind-the-scenes of the girls at the ‘Not Friends’ recording was shared by Ryan Jhun next as fans began expressing the excitement for the collaboration.

A music preview followed where the mid-tempo upbeat song’s audio clip was shared showing the fruition of the hard work behind the song while another teaser displayed a red point of view of ‘Not Friends’. Guns in their hands, draped in sensuous clothes, the four look ready to kill.

Finally, just a day before the song drops, a music video trailer was revealed where member HeeJin can be seen dressed in a sparkly gown walking through the long halls lit by a grand chandelier as she aims with a gun.

The anticipation is high as we await the release of ‘Not Friends’ on September 3 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

