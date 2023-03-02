LOONA leaves for Japan as an 11 member group to attend their concert; Chuu to participate?

LOONA (Heejin, Hyunjin, Haseul, Yeojin, Vivi, Kim Lip, Jinsol, Choerry, Gowon, Olivia Hye) departed for Japan via Incheon International Airport on the morning of March 2nd to attend an overseas schedule. Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over Chuu’s absence and their determination to not support anything that the group does so that the members do not suffer any longer.

Chuu’s removal from the group:

LOONA's Chuu, was released from the team last year after having conflicts with BlockBerry Creative over issues such as settlement. BlockBerry Creative is known to be arguing to the effect that Chew violated the exclusive contract by contacting the new agency in advance even before she was kicked out of the team in November of last year. BlockBerry Creative has already submitted a complaint to the Yeonjaehyup and Yeonjehyeop (Korea Entertainment Producers Association) previously about Chuu. The Sanghyup Reward and Penalty Committee is an organization that agrees and mediates disputes within the entertainment industry, such as wage arrears and exclusive contract conflicts.

The rest of the group:

Previously, LOONA’s Vivi and Hyunjin, who had signed an exclusive contract with Chuu and 9 other members (Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsol, Choerry, Eve, Gowon, and Olivia Hye) with their agency and now has filed an application for injunction to terminate their contracts. Vivi and Hyunjin are confirmed to have the same contract terms as Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsol, and Choerry, who were previously confirmed to win the lawsuit for termination of the contract, so they are highly likely to win. The outcome of the injunction lawsuit between the two will be released soon.

BlockBerry Creative's internal management status was revealed in 2021, and controversy arose. During this process, Chuu, who was the most active individual member of LOONA, was dissatisfied with her agency's settlement issue and applied for a provisional injunction to suspend her exclusive contract. Since then, Chuu, who received a partial victory, freely conducted her personal schedule without the restrictions of her agency. Chuu also worked as a team, but the conflict with the agency intensified and she was eventually kicked out of LOONA.

