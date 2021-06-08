LOONA makes twin announcements of online fan meeting & 2nd online concert, 'On Wave' to be held by June end

LOONA to hold 'Premier Greeting' online fan meeting + 2nd online concert 'On Wave' back to back. Read on to find out.

There are so many exciting things happening around LOONA, and we are here for it! The uber-talented Gen 4 girl group made their debut on August 19, 2018, with their title track Hi High. LOONA is a 12 member girl group consisting of Haseul, Vivi, Yves, JinSoul, Kim Lip, Chuu, Heejin, Hyunjin, Go Won, Choerry, Olivia Hye and Yeojin. LOONA means Girl of the Month and the girls are incredibly talented and underrated performers and artists.

On June 1, the talented girls announced their highly anticipated comeback with their fourth mini-album “&” on June 28 at 6 p.m. KST. This will be LOONA’s first comeback since October 2020, when they released their third mini-album “12:00.” Now, we have some good news for Orbit! For those uninitiated, Orbit is the name of Loona's official fandom. LOONA will be holding an online 'Premier Greeting' fan meeting and an online solo concert, back to back!

To commemorate the release of their fourth mini-album "&", LOONA plan on treating their fans to a very special treat. First, LOONA's upcoming 'Premier Greeting' fan meeting, 'D&D (Destiny & Discovery)', will mark the group's first 'Premier Greeting' event in approximately 2 years. The online fan meeting will take place a day before LOONA's full comeback, on June 27 at 4 PM KST.

Next, on June 28 at 10 PM KST, LOONA will be celebrating their comeback with their 2nd online concert, 'On Wave'! This will also mark LOONA's first solo concert with all 12 members with HaSeul's returning to promotions with this comeback.

You can check out the fan meeting details below:

You can check out the details for the second online concert below:

