LOONA member Chuu wins the lawsuit against her former agency BlockBerryCreative

The Seoul Northern District Court’s civil division ruled in favor of former LOONA member Chuu and nullified the effectiveness of her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative. The agency, BlockBerryCreative, has been asked to cover all the lawsuit fees and expenses borne by both sides in the said case. Both the agency and Chuu have not made any formal statements about the judgment. Now all the members of LOONA are free from BlockBerryCreative.

What happened between Chuu and the agency?

Chuu had filed for an injunction in January of 2022 to nullify the effectiveness of her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative at the Seoul District Court stating reasons such as loss of trust and issues over payments and balances. Following her initial injunction, former LOONA member Chuu was not allowed to participate in the group’s first world tour as stated by her then agency BlockBerryCreative, and later on, it was reported that she was removed from the group LOONA by the agency itself citing “violent language and misuse of power” towards the staff member as the reason. Following this, all the remaining LOONA members HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, Olivia Hye, HyunJin, and ViVi filed for an injunction to terminate their exclusive contracts with BlockBerryCreative.

Chuu’s Activities

Following the approval and initiation of the said injunction, Chuu signed with a new agency ATRP in April 2023 to resume her activities as a K-pop idol in the entertainment industry. ATRP is newly founded by CEO Kim Jin Mi who served as a general director at WM Entertainment agency behind B1A4 and Oh My Girl. Chuu recently announced her official fandom name as KKOTI and a new lightstick name as KKUKA. KKOTI means home in the Finnish language and signifies a flower garden that protects flowers so they can have firm roots. These flowers symbolize Chuu’s fans. The official lightstick name also means flowers in the Finnish language. Hence, KKUKA owns KKOTI, a place that protects all KKUKA.

About LOONA members

After winning their respective lawsuits, it was reported that HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, and HaSeul signed exclusive contracts with a new agency, Modhaus, and signaled their fresh start under ARTMS Project which also marked the return of LOONA’s famous ODDEYECIRCLE unit. YeoJin, Go Won, HyeJu (previously known as Olivia Hye), HyunJin, and ViVi signed exclusive contracts with a new agency, CTDENM, and began anew as Loossemble (Loona Assemble).

