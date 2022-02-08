LOONA’s Chuu to be absent from 'LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM' concerts due to health issues

South Korean girl group LOONA’s member Chuu will be unable to participate in the group’s upcoming concert ‘LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM’, due to a recent decline in health. On February 8, Blockberry Creative released an official statement through LOONA’s fancafe, sharing the news.

The agency shared, “Judging that the health of our artist is our top priority, it has been decided that Chuu will not be attending, after discussing with Chuu and the members. We will do our best to help Chuu focus on recovering her health quickly.” Meanwhile, ‘LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM’ is scheduled for February 11 and 12.

You can read Blockberry Creative’s complete statement, below:

“Hello, this is Blockberry Creative.

This is to inform you that member Chuu will be absent from the 2022 LOONA Concert [LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM], which will be held from February 11 to 12, due to health reasons.

We are sincerely sorry to share this sudden news with ORBIT who have been waiting for the concert for a long time, and have always sent a lot of love to LOONA and Chuu.

Judging that the health of our artist is our top priority, it has been decided that Chuu will not be attending, after discussing with Chuu and the members. We will do our best to help Chuu focus on recovering her health quickly.

We ask ORBIT to send Chuu a lot of encouragement and support so that she can return healthy as soon as possible.

If you wish to process the cancellation of the ticket you purchased following this announcement, please contact the ticket purchasing site before 3:00 pm KST on February 10, 2022. You can check more details on the reservation site, and you will be able to get a full refund without a cancellation fee.

Thank you for your anticipation and support for the 2022 LOONA Concert [LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM], and we apologize for sharing this news.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: VIXX’s Ravi drops MV for ‘WINNER (feat ASH ISLAND)’ starring former IZ*ONE member Kang Hyewon

