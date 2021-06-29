LOONA takes over the world with their new album as it ranks No. 1 on iTunes charts in 31 countries

Read on to know how rising super group LOONA is taking over fans' hearts!

The versatile and super-talented group LOONA have again shown their increasing prowess with their latest release, their fourth mini-album titled ‘&’.The title track of the album PTT (Paint The Town) was released a day ago, on June 29, and it the MV already sits at 6.7 million views on YouTube, at the time of writing. It offers a dance hip hop track with Bollywood music elements and addictive choreography.

As fans awaited their release for a long time, their fans, ORBITs, made sure to shower them with love. After just a few hours of its release, the album ‘&’ soared to Number 1 position on multiple countries’ iTunes charts all over the globe. As reported by a K-media outlet, in the morning of June 29, the album had hit around 31 regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand. Spain and more!

Check out how groovy and addictive PTT (Paint The Town) is here:

‘&’ holds more importance as it marks leader Haseul’s come back to the group, after two and a half years of hiatus, to recover from anxiety disorder. Their two-day concert held recently was all fun, laughter, great performances and tears as ORBITs couldn’t stop gushing about Haseul’s comeback. LOONA is a 12-member group that debuted in 2018, under Blockberry Creative, but were under the limelight from 2016, through their pre-debut project.

Meanwhile, LOONA is also gearing up to make their Japanese debut on September 15, as stated by the agency on June 28.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×