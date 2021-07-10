LOONA tests negative for COVID 19 & will suspend their '&' promotions as a precautionary measure

All the members of LOONA tested negative for Covid 19. Read on to find out.

It is truly heartbreaking to see our favourite Korean celebrities suffer because of the ongoing pandemic! On July 10, LOONA's label Blockberry Creative issued a statement clarifying that all the members of the group have tested negative for COVID-19 and will suspend their promotional activities for their latest album '&' as a precautionary measure and will self-quarantine until further notice.

On July 9, one of LOONA's staff members was diagnosed with COVID-19, so all of the members of LOONA and their staff members preemptively tested themselves for the virus through PCR testing. All the members of LOONA, as well as their staff, tested negative. However, as a safety measure LOONA members have decided to suspend the activities for their fourth mini-album '&,' and they will all go into self-quarantine starting today to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and safety of LOONA members and their staff.

The members apologised to their fandom, Orbits for causing them concern and ensuring that they will adhere to all social distancing measures to come back to work healthier and better. LOONA recently made a comeback with their fourth mini-album '&' and its accompanying title track 'PTT (Paint The Town).'

