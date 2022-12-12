LOONA to hold their first comeback with 11 members; Fans plan boycott following Chuu’s departure

Not too long ago, it was reported that LOONA will be making a comeback next year. These rumours had been confirmed by their management company BlockBerryCreative, who added that they would make the schedule public soon.

On December 12, 2022, LOONA unveiled the first teaser for their comeback. They released a poster image featuring the words ‘What’s Next [ ]?’. The picture shows a hand holding a glass ball with an abstract design. The comeback will take place on January 3, 2023 at 6 PM KST.

Fans plan on boycotting the release

Fans are outraged and intend to boycott the upcoming release following the revelation of the comeback. After Chuu's departure, this will be the group's first comeback with just 11 members. The removal of former member Chuu from the group owing to abuse of power toward a staff member, which was announced by BlockBerryCreative, caused controversy for LOONA recently. Furthermore, the agency declared that LOONA will continue with its future promotions without Chuu. The company's bad decision-making and poor management of the artist angered the fans, who expressed their disappointment.

It was also reported that nine members of LOONA- Haesul, HHeejin, Jinsol, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Choery, Yves, Gowon and Olivia Hye had filed an injunction with BlockBerryCreative to terminate their contract except Vivi and Hyunji. But later BlockBerryCreative denied these rumours. Singer Chuu, who was a member of the group, personally addressed the situation. She expressed her gratitude for the fans' unwavering support and stated that she would soon give her side of the story. The fans have decided not to support the new release as a result of all these incidents, which have made them more frustrated. The way the BlockBerryCreative handled this whole situation has disappointed the fans.

Here is the teaser of their comeback: