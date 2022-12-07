LOONA will reportedly make a comeback in January 2023, BlockBerry Creative responds

On December 7, 2022, rumours started to spread that the girl group LOONA will shortly make a comeback. But reportedly not all of the members will be participating. BlockBerry Creative, LOONA's management company, has addressed these rumours.

A representative from BlockBerry Creative told various media outlet that,

“It is true that LOONA have begun preparations for a comeback; however, the exact time frame is unconfirmed. Once the schedule is confirmed, we plan to make an announcement.”

As previously various media outlets had reported that LOONA will make a comeback with 10 members but later confirmed that the current 11 members of LOONA will make a comeback. The actual comeback date and schedule have not yet been made public.

LOONA controversy

LOONA was in the public eye for the longest time, as BlockBerry Creative removed Chuu, a former member of the group. A series of events followed after that. On November 25, 2022 BlockBerry Creative made an announcement stating Chuu had been expelled from the group and the reason given was her power abuse with a staff member. After this many fans and staff members came in support of the former member. Fans criticised the management agency for its poor decision and management towards the artist.

Following this a new update came, in which it stated that 9 members of LOONA- Haesul, Heejin, Jinsol, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Choery, Yves, Gowon and Olivia Hye had filed for an injunction to suspend their exclusive contract with BlockBerry Creative except for Vivi and Hyunjin. BlockBerry Creative then denied these rumours saying they are false. It was also reported that the former member Chuu had signed with a new agency BY4M Studio. In a message on her Instagram story, the idol also personally addressed the issue, assuring her fans that she would soon clarify her position and thanked them for their support.