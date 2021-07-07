LOONA wins first trophy for PTT (Paint The Town); Know more about the achievement of the record breaking girls

The group has shown their solid fanbase and growing popularity with a new mini album. Read more about it.

LOONA wins their first trophy for their new album’s title song ‘PTT (Paint The Town)’. On July 6, the group was part of the SBS MTV’s ‘The Show’ where they were nominated with Brave Girls’ ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’ and DRIPPIN’s ‘Free Pass’. LOONA won the first position for the song as they ranked number one out of the three songs. The members celebrated on the stage with excitement and joy. They thank their fans, whom they sweetly call Orbits, along with thanking their member HaSeul for bringing them good fortune after coming back to the team. HaSeul was on a hiatus due to health issues and symptoms of anxiety. She joined LOONA after almost a year of break which had already made fans rejoice. Their new fourth mini album ‘[&]’ saw a comeback with all the twelve members.

To add to their celebrations, Hanteo Chart has released the news that LOONA’s album ‘[&]’ has sold 76,293 copies within the first week of its release which ranks the album fourth among all girl groups albums that have been released in 2021. This is significant because it establishes the group’s growing popularity and solidified loyal fanbase across the globe. The fourth mini album has one intro track ‘&’, the title track ‘PTT (Paint The Town)’, and five side tracks called ‘WOW’, ‘Dance On My Own’, ‘Be Honest’, ‘A Different Night’ and ‘U R’. The album was released in four different versions. It talks about the idea of ‘You and I’ and coming together to become one. LOONA is the first girl group to have all their albums rank number one on the US iTunes albums chart thus they are dubbed as the record-breaking girls.

