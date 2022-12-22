LOONA’s 11 member comeback postponed indefinitely, BlockBerryCreative details conflict with Chuu

LOONA ’s management agency, BlockBerryCreative, released a notice on the group’s fan cafe on December 22. They announced that LOONA’s comeback, slated for January 3 release, The Origin Album ‘0’ , has been postponed indefinitely after their dispute with Chuu and the misunderstandings with other members went public. This also follows a global boycott by the fans of LOONA, Orbits, who are demanding fair treatment and clarification on their payments.

According to the statement released by the agency, they have taken the voices of the fans into consideration and have decided that the comeback from the group would be meaningless since there are rising concerns about LOONA members’ circumstances. Therefore, the release of ‘The Origin Album ‘0’’ has been postponed indefinitely.

They continued with their stand about the issues stating that as LOONA’s activities were planned with a long-term process in mind, a lot of investment and money went into the team project. However, their efforts were not visible and it was difficult for a small/mid-sized company like theirs to handle the project. They decided to continue anyway for the sake of LOONA’s promotions.

Regarding the misunderstandings surrounding the group members’ payments, BlockBerryCreative said that the success of the group was a near-impossible task that they took up with a lot of investments. They faced difficulty in trying to reach the break even point even after that, were unable to provide profitable results for which they have been apologetic towards the members. They proceeded with the formation of the group and its activities for six years based on their trust in the members.

BlockBerryCreative on Chuu becoming famous

The company addressed the fame of Chuu as compared to the rest of the members, saying that in a large group it was inevitable for one person to become known more publicly and they decided to support her individually. BlockBerryCreative added that though they wished for the group to remain as one, the behavioural change in ‘the former member’ (Chuu), had them rework their contract. And though they tried their best to protect LOONA as one, an unfortunate conclusion (Chuu’s departure) was reached.

The agency added that they can only move ahead with the support of the Orbits, aka the LOONA fans, addressing the boycott by the fans, and asking for their support and love in the future.

BlockBerryCreative’s dispute with Chuu

It was reported that BlockBerryCreative and Chuu signed a new contract where Chuu would be able to take all her profits from her solo activities. Moreover, their earlier distribution of 30 per cent of profits to Chuu and the rest to BlockBerryCreative was reversed. The costs would still be divided 50 per cent each. Recently, the detailed series of events where BlockBerryCreative referred to Chuu exhibiting strong language and abuse of power which led to them removing her from LOONA and the agency was released to the public.

New report on text exchange with Chuu

More chat messages between a BlockBerryCreative employee and Chuu were revealed. The screenshots highlighted the schedule changes and Chuu asked for more clarity on her own participation.

Chuu was removed from LOONA after the agency claimed she misused her power and they decided to proceed with the girl group’s comeback. However, the decision was met with flak from fans and netizens while Orbits decided to boycott the release leading to a landslide decrease in sales. BlockBerryCreative has since decided to hold off on the comeback.