LOONA's Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip are turning heads with their latest group shots for ARTMS

The stunning photos feature the group's members Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip, and have been receiving a lot of attention from fans and media alike. The photos showcase the four members in a variety of different poses and black outfits, each one more striking than the last. Choerry looks elegant in a chic black dress, while HeeJin is radiant in a ribbed black top and a stylish pair of black pants. JinSoul's black outfit and alluring net stockings exude an amalgam of confidence and glam, while Kim Lip looks ethereal in a fitted black outfit.

Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip’s drop group shots as ARTMS

The Modhaus team has done an excellent job of capturing the individuality of each member while maintaining a cohesive look for the group. The lighting and background add a touch of drama and intensity to the photos, making them even more striking. Fans of Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip have been raving about the group shots on social media, with many commending ARTMS for their creative vision and the girls for their exceptional visuals. The latest group shots of Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip for ARTMS are a visual treat for fans of the group and K-pop enthusiasts alike. The black outfits and dramatic lighting create a striking look that perfectly complements the individuality of each member.

Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip’s new agency

Earlier this month, LOONA members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry made a major announcement that caught the attention of their fans. The four members revealed that they would be starting anew under the name ARTMS at their new agency Modhaus, which was founded by LOONA's former producer and creative director, Jaden Jeong.

This announcement has created a buzz among the group's fanbase, who are excited to see what the future holds for the quartet under their new agency. Jaden Jeong's involvement in the creation of Modhaus and the decision of LOONA's members to join the agency has sparked speculation about what kind of creative direction they will take in the future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kim Da Mi hilariously stopped Park Seo Joon and Kwon Nara's kiss in Itaewon Class