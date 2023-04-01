LOONA's HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry introduce ARTMS in a stunning first teaser

LOONA's HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry have announced their new project, ARTMS, with a captivating debut teaser that showcases their artistry and musical skills. The four members started their social media accounts to promote their new venture, signaling a fresh start for the quartet.

ARTMS: A New Beginning for HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry

The introductory teaser for ARTMS says, "We rise together, back to the moon and beyond. ARTMS is not the name of a new group, the caption clarifies it. It's the story of the girls' incredible strategies and plans to reach the moon.” This narrative will be started by HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry. With this, the group aims to create music that is unique, experimental, and boundary-breaking.

Apart from Twitter and Instagram, they have also opened TikTok and YouTube accounts as well.

A Promising Future for ARTMS

ARTMS is poised for success, with HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry's impressive track record and loyal fan base. The quartet has already amassed a significant following on their social media accounts, with fans excitedly anticipating their debut. ARTMS promises to offer a new and unique sound, bringing something fresh to the K-pop industry.

Overall, ARTMS is an exciting new project that showcases HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry's individual artistry while also highlighting their collective strengths as a group. Fans are eagerly anticipating their debut, and with these four members' talent and creativity, it's sure to be a hit.

Why are they re-debuting?

In November 2022, news broke that nine members of LOONA (HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye) had filed injunctions to put their contracts with BlockBerryCreative on hold. However, Chuu, HyunJin, and Vivi were not part of the legal action. Later in January 2023, the Seoul Northern District Court Civil Division 1 announced its verdict, which saw HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry win their lawsuits against BlockBerryCreative, while HaSeul, YeoJin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye lost their cases.

Following their legal victory, HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry signed with Modhaus earlier this month. Fans can look forward to more updates about ARTMS in the future.

