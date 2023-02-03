LOONA’s Hyunjin and ViVi join other members in filing injunction to suspend contract with BlockBerryCreative

The members of the girl group LOONA are going head to head in a battle against the management label BlockBerryCreative. Earlier in November, the agency decided to unilaterally fire Chuu and remove her from the group after claiming she abused her power. Subsequently, 9 members of LOONA, except Hyunjin and Vivi filed to get their contracts with the agency terminated. Of this, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry were granted the termination while the other 5 members, Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon lost the trial and had to continue to be under them.

Earlier, member Chuu who made changes to her contract with BlockBerryCreative won a partial trial and was able to continue her solo activities without having to share profits with the agency. However, after her removal from LOONA, her future in the group stayed bleak. Now, the label has come ahead to file a petition to ban her from any entertainment activities claiming to tamper with BY4M, the label that reportedly manages her at the moment. Moreover, BlockBerryCreative plans to file similar petitions to stop the official idol promotions of Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry who won their injunction against the company. Chuu has spoken out against these claims, calling them false and promising to disclose her stand soon.

What lies ahead for Hyunjin and ViVi

While the two K-pop stars faced questions about their initial decision to abstain from participating in the injunction filing when the rest of the members did so in November 2022, they have finally decided to come ahead and demand a termination of their own exclusive contracts. It remains unknown why they decided to not participate initially. However, it is being said that Hyunjin and ViVi’s deals were similar to that of Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry which makes it more likely that they will win the injunctions as well. At the same time, they stand the danger of being filed petitions against, by BlockBerryCreative to suspend all activities altogether.

On the other hand, Universal Japan is seeking full management rights of LOONA according to their own deal with the members in September 2019.