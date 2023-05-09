LOONA’s Hyunjin and Vivi reportedly secure partial win against BlockBerryCreative for contract termination

LOONA members Hyunjin and Vivi have seemingly found triumph at the end of a long winding battle against the management label BlockBerryCreative which houses the girl group. Previously, 5 members, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry, were able to successfully end their contract with the agency. Since then, Choerry, HeeJin, JinSoul, and Kim Lip have joined Modhaus and are promoting their project ARTMS. According to reports on May 9, Hyunjin and Vivi have won their case partially.

LOONA’s Hyunjin and Vivi

The two members had initially refrained from filing a case against the agency. This resulted in confusion from fans who were unsure as to why the two members would want to continue with BlockBerryCreative. However, earlier in February it was reported that LOONA’s Hyunjin and Vivi have also joined the other members in their quest to end their relationship with their agency. They wished to terminate their exclusive contracts.

According to the latest reports, Hyunjin and Vivi have partially secured a win, with a partial cited judgement in their first trial. The same implies that not all of the claims made by the plaintiff have been accepted. Once the final ruling is made and should it be in their favor, the two can officially terminate their exclusive contracts and leave the agency.

LOONA’s fight against BlockBerryCreative

Previously, Chuu was removed from the initial 12-member lineup citing power trip allegations from the company, which the solo star clarified in an interview. It was also revealed that of the nine members that filed a cast against BlockBerryCreative to nullify their contracts, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry had won the case and ended their deal with the management company. However, the other five LOONA members including Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon, had lost the trial and would be continuing to fight for the termination of contracts.

Chuu has also signed with a different agency since, continuing her career under ATRP. It remains unknown if Hyunjin and Vivi will join Modhaus or ATRP, if and when their contracts end with BlockBerryCreative. Meanwhile, the battle continues for Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon, who reportedly signed a renewed contract with the agency in 2021.

