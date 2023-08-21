LOONA's HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, Go Won, and HyeJu drop first teaser for debut as Loosemble; Watch

On August 21, CTDENM released the first teaser to signal Loosemble’s debut, which is on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The video itself has a mysterious aura to it, as they showed the terrace with satellite antennas surrounded by trees. The abandoned building exuded an empty look which was accompanied by a sweet melody that almost seemed like it was blowing through air. The short teaser did not show any of the members but they were excited to get some news for their awaited debut!

Loosemble with LOONA’s HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, Go Won and HyeJu:

Loosemble is the group name for LOONA’s 5 members who joined CTDENM and got a fresh start. CTDENM was created by an ex-employee of BlockBerry Creative (LOONA members’ former agency) and he had initially signed on ViVi and HyunJin first. Then, the rest of the 5 members got signed on and soon, the company launched the group Loosemble. The concept of the group is that these 5 friends came together in a time of chaos and jumped on the spaceship ‘Loosemble’ to look for their friends. This adventure has been termed as their concept. Since LOONA has always had a celestial theme from the beginning, Loosemble has continued the concept as a group. The name itself means LOONA Assemble. The group will start their global activities with concerts. Starting from New York on September 15, they will visit 10 cities in the U.S including Washington, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland and others. They will display their debut songs as well as their amazing choreography. Loosemble plans their return to South Korea after they finish their U.S tour.

LOONA:

The person who started the case against BlockBerry Creative, Chuu, has finally won the lawsuit. Her contract with the agency was rendered invalid on August 17th. This comes after many months since Chuu filed a lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative to cancel her contract. Earlier, in November of 2022, they had removed her from the group and canceled her contract on the basis of verbally abusing her staff. With all the other members slowly moving forwards, fans hope that all the members will be together one day.

