LOOSSEMBLE wins civil lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative, owns rights to use group name

LOOSSEMBLE, a girl group under CTDENM has won the civil lawsuit that was filed against them by BlockBerry Creative, their former agency. LOOSSEMBLE is a five-member K-pop group that consists of Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon, and Hyeju. All the idols were former members of the K-pop group LOONA which has disbanded. LOOSSEMBLE made its debut on September 15, 2023, with a single called Sensitive from the debut EP titled Loossemble.

LOOSSEMBLE wins the civil lawsuit filed by BlockBerry Creative to ban the group's activities

BlockBerry Creative who previously managed all activities for LOONA filed a civil lawsuit that petitioned for injunctions like a ban on the group's performances. Previously, BlockBerry Creative also claimed through the lawsuit that LOOSSEMBLE's entertainment activities should not practice the use of phrases similar to LOONA, LOONA ASSEMBLE, LOOSSEMBLE. However, the court ruled in favor of the K-pop group LOOSSEMBLE considering the credibility, reputation, and customer attraction attached to the name LOONA. If BlockBerry Creative had won the lawsuit, it would have been difficult for the group to use the name LOOSSEMBLE in their group activities and their ongoing Loossemble the US Debut Ceremony Tour would have gotten a big blow.

About LOOSSEMBLE and other members of the former group LOONA

HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, Go Won, and HyeJu debuted as Loossemble under CTDENM with an EP called Loossemble. The group is currently on a U.S. tour. Whereas former members, HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, and HaSeul signed with Modhaus and are part of the team called ARTMS. The Odd Eye Circle sub-unit released a new EP titled Version Up. Chuu has signed up with a new agency called ATRP and will make a comeback in October. Yves is currently going solo and meeting up with labels. According to Kim Lip, LOONA did not disband but is open to the idea of coming together as one with our members.

