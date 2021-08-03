Lord of the Rings: Amazon SHARES first look of the series; Here’s when the show releases

Amazon has shared a rather cryptic image teasing fans on their Lord of the Rings series to air from September 2, 2022, with new episodes each week. The show has reportedly finished filming the first season in New Zealand. While a proper title hasn't been chosen for this version, the show will focus on J.R.R. Tolkien's second age, emphasizing on the period of Middle Earth history even before The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings.

According to Amazon, via PEOPLE, the show will have "an ensemble cast of characters", with new as well as familiar faces. The plot has not been revealed yet, however, the characters are supposed to battle the re-emergence of evil on Middle earth.

The first image from the show has provided fans with a sneak peek of what they can actually expect. A mysterious figure, clad in white can be witnessed at the end of a large field. However, the presence of two illuminated trees in the background throws a hint at us, and something that eagle-eyed fans didn't miss out on. The trees appear to be Telperion and Laurelin, the two trees of Valinor, which are ancient light sources for the entirety of Middle Earth, crafted by the Valar before the sun and the moon happened to come into existence. Not to get into further details, but the place depicted in the picture from one of the episodes of the television show can be Valinor, abode to the powerful Valar.

The television series has announced big names in the cast including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Sara Zwangobani.

