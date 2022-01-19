The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power: Makers UNVEIL new title and release date with a powerful video

Amazon Prime Video is set to bring in The Lord of The Rings to the small screen with their adaptation 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power'. The series is scheduled to be released on September 2, 2022, and it seems like fans cannot wait any longer. The makers have released a short video while unveiling the new title of the series.

In the video, a voice narrates, "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky / Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone / Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die / One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne / In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie." The series is aimed at showing how the kingdoms rose and fell before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings' events.

According to showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay, “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: The forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men...Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

While not much has been confirmed of the series yet, it is being led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. Executive producers of the series include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and director along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Take a look at the video below:

