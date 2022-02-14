The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer: A magical journey to the Second Age of Middle Earth begins

The first teaser trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series was released during Super Bowl 2022 and it offers a magical re-entry into the world of J. R. R Tolkein's Second Age. For LOTR fans, the series is expected to take us back into the world of wonder with a historic look at Middle Earth in a grand and entertaining manner.

From the first trailer itself, it is evident that the show has been shot on a massive scale and is promising to be a visually immersive experience. The much-anticipated show will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and in multiple languages on Friday, September 2, with new episodes that will be released weekly.

The new teaser trailer sets up the timeline of the show as a line in the promo reads, "Before the king, before the fellowship, before the ring, a new legend begins this fall." The show will follow new characters as well as have connections to the old and particularly a major one to the main antagonist from the LOTR films, Sauron.

Check out the new teaser trailer here:

The Lord of the Rings show has been created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry among others. Recently, 23 character posters from the upcoming show had also been released which showcased only the hands of the Middle Earth characters.

