'Lost' star Ryu Jun Yeol is in talks to star as the male lead in drama 'Money Game'

'Lost' star Ryu Jun Yeol has reportedly been offered a male lead role in the new drama 'Money Game'. Industry insiders shared that the talented actor is currently in advance talks to finalize the details for his appearance in director Han Jae Rim's new drama, 'Money Game'. Fans might be interested to know that Han Jae Rim and Ryu Jun Yeol previously worked together in the highly successful film 'The King', which was released back in 2017.

Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, 'Money Game' is an eight-episode drama remake. It will depict the story of eight participants who seek to get a share of ₩ 44.8 billion. They are given the instructions that they must buy all necessities using the given money and at the end of 100 days, the remaining balance will be divided and shared equally among the participants.

However, the condition is that if they purchase any goods, prices are inflated by one thousand times, and it will be deducted from their total prize money. This will mark Han Jae Rim's first TV drama as a director. There is no update on Ryu Jun Yeol's character and after completing its cast lineup of major characters, 'Money Game' will begin filming in the first half of next year.

