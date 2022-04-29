Love Alarm and Youth of May actress Go Min Si dating rapper GRAY? Agency responds

On April 28, fans of actor Go Min Si and rapper GRAY were down to business as they spotted some very evident similarities in their recent Instagram posts. With the two travelling in the United States, keen eyed observers saw that the images shared on user gominsi and callmegray were surprisingly around the same locations.

The artists seem to be travelling near some famous tourist areas and have posted scenic images from their visit. Though on different dates and with other angles, fans put two and two together. And while this may be a coincidence, some netizens are convinced that the two are dating. They took to social media to share their findings and left others surprised.

In response to the rumours, Go Min Si’s agency commented, “We have nothing to say as the dating rumors concern the artist’s personal life.” On the other hand, GRAY’s label is yet to respond.

GRAY, singer-songwriter and rapper from the AOMG roster has previously worked with actress Go Min Si of ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Youth of May’ fame for his track ‘Make Love’ featuring Zion T where she starred as the female lead. The music video for the song was released on August 17, 2021 and fans are suspecting that they two got close after the collaboration, eventually starting to date.

