‘Love Alarm’, ‘River Where The Moon Rises’ ‘Tale Of Nokdu’ & more: Which is your favourite role of Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun began her career as a child in 2006, initially gaining public attention for playing pivotal roles in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Missing You’ (2013).

She took on her first leading role in teen drama ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015) and since then has starred in a musical ‘Page Turner’ (2016), television dramas based on Naver Webtoon's ‘Hey Ghost, Let's Fight’ (2016), a historical melodrama ‘The Emperor: Owner of the Mask’ (2017), a romantic comedy ‘Radio Romance’ (2018), ‘Love Alarm’ (2019–2021), ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ (2019) and Korean folklore ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ (2021). She was the regular host of MBC's music program ‘Music Core’ and survival reality show ‘Under Nineteen’ in 2019.

Kim So Hyun has been nicknamed by the Korean media as the ‘Nation's Little Sister’, ‘Queen of Child Actresses’, ‘Goddess of Historical Drama’ and also the ‘Sageuk Goddess’, after starring and appearing in various acclaimed historical period dramas throughout her career, and having gained experience working as an actress from childhood to the present day.

