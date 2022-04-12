Love Alarm’s Jung Ga Ram to star alongside Moon Ga Young & Yoo Yeon Seok in JTBC’s ‘Interest of Love’?

Jung Ga Ram, who was discharged from active duty in the army, recently decided to join the lead role in the drama 'Interest of Love' which is a drama adaptation of the popular webtoon depicting the quirky, snobbish and realistic love affair between four men and women which takes place in a bank.

Jung Jong Hyeon, played by Jung Ga Ram, is a high school student who dreams of becoming a police officer, and meets Soo Yeong (Moon Ga Young) while working as a security guard at a bank. He is a young man who endures a rough life with the thought that he will surely succeed, but his love and dreams fade in the harsh reality and he experiences setbacks.

Jung Ga Ram is a South Korean actor. He rose to prominence for his roles in the films ‘4th Place’ (2016) and ‘The Poet and the Boy’ (2017). He is also known for his roles in television series such as ‘Standby’ (2012), ‘Mistress’ (2018), ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019), and ‘Love Alarm’ (2019).

Jung Ga Ram , a promising prospect who has shown stable acting skills and presence through his work activities, has fans interested in what kind of growth he will show when he meets the public again after being discharged from the military. 'Interest of Love' starts preparations for filming in earnest with a lineup consisting of Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, and Jung Ga Ram.

