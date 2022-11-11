‘Love Alarm’ star Kim So Hyun confirmed to lead the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Useless Lies’

According to her agency Ieum Hashtag on November 11th, Kim So Hyun is appearing in the drama 'Useless Lies'. She has already confirmed her appearance in the romance drama 'Is it a Coincidence' directed by Song Hyun Wook in 'Oh Hae Young Again' (2016).

Useless Lies:

Useless Lies is a beautiful story in which Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun), who cannot trust people because of her ability to hear lies, gets entangled with a murder suspect who no one believes in her innocence and uncovers the truth. She thinks that Sol Hee is a curse, not her superpower, that she cries at her special ability. In order to use it effectively, she transforms into a 'liar hunter' who listens to people's lies.

Kim So Hyun's other dramas:

Kim So Hyun (23) is making a comeback through the new drama 'Is it a coincidence'? At the same time, it was reported that a famous actor who used to be a model was discussing appearing as the male lead. Based on the Naver webtoon 'Is it a coincidence?', the drama 'Is it a coincidence' tells the story of a person who accidentally meets their first love 10 years ago and goes in search of true love and dreams. Director Song Hyeon Wook, who has a reputation for delicate and beautiful directing skills such as the dramas 'The King’s Affection', 'Beauty Inside', and 'Oh Hae Young Again', took over the directing.

Kim So Hyun in 'Is It A Coincidence?':

Kim So Hyun plays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who is afraid of love due to the scars of her past love. Kim So Hyun, who showed her acting skills in her various works, will transform into an ordinary office worker in this drama and create another life character. The news of the casting of the male lead was also reported. According to a South Korean media outlet on November 6th, actor Chae Jong Hyeop (29) was offered the role of Kang Hu Yeong, a male protagonist who has a fluttering memory of Lee Hong-joo, and is discussing the role.

