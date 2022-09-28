‘Love Alarm’ star Kim So Hyun confirmed to lead the webtoon based drama ‘Is It Fate?’

Kim So Hyun plays Lee Hong Joo, an animation production producer who is afraid of love due to the scars of her past love. Song Hyun Wook who directed the dramas ‘Another Miss Oh’, 'Beauty Inside' and ' The King’s Affection ', will be directing this drama as well.

Kim So Hyun has been cast as the main character of the drama 'Is it Fate?', the agency Leeum Hashtag announced on September 27th. Based on a webtoon of the same name, 'Is it Fate?' tells the story of young people who meet their first love 10 years ago by chance and go looking for true love and dreams.

Kim So Hyun is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child in 2006, initially gaining public attention for playing pivotal roles in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Missing You’ (2013). She took on her first leading role in teen drama ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015) and since then has starred in a musical ‘Page Turner’ (2016), television dramas based on Naver Webtoon's ‘Hey Ghost, Let's Fight’ (2016), a historical melodrama ‘The Emperor: Owner of the Mask’ (2017), a romantic comedy ‘Radio Romance’ (2018), ‘Love Alarm’ (2019–2021), ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ (2019) and Korean folklore ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ (2021). She was the regular host of MBC's music program Music Core and survival reality show ‘Under Nineteen’ in 2019.

Kim So Hyun has been nicknamed by the Korean media as the ‘Nation's Little Sister’, ‘Queen of Child Actresses’, ‘Goddess of Historical Drama’ and also the ‘Sageuk Goddess’, after starring and appearing in various acclaimed historical period dramas throughout her career, and having gained experience working as an actress from childhood to the present day. She has established herself as a top Hallyu star. For her performance in ‘River Where the Moon Rises’, she was nominated for Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress – Television, becoming one of the youngest nominees for the award.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.