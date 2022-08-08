‘Love Alarm’ star Kim So Hyun to lead the webtoon based romance drama ‘Is It A Coincidence?’

On August 8th, a drama official told a South Korean media outlet, "Kim So Hyun will appear as the female lead in the drama 'Is It A Coincidence?', based on a webtoon of the same name. We will be filming,” they said. It is a romantic comedy about Hoo Young and his first love, Hong Joo, who met after 10 years of high school 19 years.

Hong Joo, played by Kim So Hyun, is a person who has become skeptical about love after breaking up with her first love, Jun Ho. She reunites after 10 years, and tells the story of an accidental reunion of Hoo Young and her ex-boyfriend Jun Ho, her first love. It is scheduled to be an 8-part miniseries.

Directed by Song Hyun Wook, who captures the emotional lines of the characters in detail. Expectations are rising as the dramas 'Beauty Inside', 'Oh Hae Young Again', 'Marriage Not Dating', 'Love In Love', and 'Undercover' have been successful.

Kim So Hyun received a lot of love from the public last year with KBS 2TV's 'River Where The Moon Rises' and Netflix's 'Love Alarm Season 1 & 2'. Expectations are high because it is the next project that she has chosen after a long break after taking a year off. Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun signed an exclusive contract with the Cultural Warehouse to which Jeon Ji Hyun and Seo Ji Hye belong in January of last year.

Kim So Hyun is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child in 2006, initially gaining public attention for playing pivotal roles in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Missing You’ (2013). She took on her first leading role in teen drama ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015) and since then has starred in a musical ‘Page Turner’ (2016), television dramas based on Naver Webtoon's ‘Hey Ghost, Let's Fight’ (2016), a historical melodrama ‘The Emperor: Owner of the Mask’ (2017), a romantic comedy ‘Radio Romance’ (2018).

