Love All Play Ep 1 & 2: Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Ju Hyun's shuttling love story, should you Tune In For Two?

After Chae Jong Hyeop gave us major Second Lead Syndrome in Netflix’s 'Nevertheless', we were particularly looking forward to his next jump. Park Ju Hyun on the other hand had already grabbed the audience's attention with 'Extracurricular' so it was only time before we saw her taking up another challenge. ‘Love All Play’ brings a tickling piece of romance of two sports players who find their desire in each other.

Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop) is a skilled badminton player who has always been hidden under the shadow of his prodigy sister. As someone who viewed the sport to be only work, he now has the will to excel after joining a new team and meeting someone special. Park Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun) is a former aspiring Olympian who has found her calling once again after a break of three years. Her past is marred with a bribing scandal that is more than what meets the eye.

Sports dramas often teeter on the edge of being unanimously applaud worthy and unnecessarily stuffed with inspiration. 'Love All Play' stands somewhere in the middle and manages to add a flush of pink though it’s not very pushy about it. And that would be the charm for a genre where only so many stolen glances and accidental touches can be expected.

A light watch, ‘Love All Play’ would be a go-to for sports drama fanatics. But don’t expect something magnanimous, it’s inspiration riding on the heels of romance.

Tune in for Two? Why not. It’s light on the eyes and ears while giving enough room for development. We’re trying it out and so should you!

