Love All Play’s Park Ju Hyun, Sh**ting Star’s Kim Young Dae & more confirmed for MBC’s new drama

Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, and Kim Woo Seok will return to the small screen with the romantic historical drama 'Golden Spirit'. MBC’s new drama 'Golden Spirit' is a delightful and exhilarating palace fraud that takes place in front of King Lee Heon, who lost the Crown Prince 7 years ago and gave him a golden spirit, saying that he can be possessed as the Crown Prince.

Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, and Kim Woo Seok, who are exuding charm with their various characters, will be taking on characters like So Rang, a con artist, Lee Heon, a representative of Joseon, and Lee Shin Won , a master of the Uigeumbu, respectively.

First, Park Ju Hyun took on the role of Bae Gyu Ri in Netflix's 'Extracurricular' and left a strong impression on her by showing off her passionate performance. Since then, she has proven her acting range with 'Love All Play', 'Mouse', 'Zombie Detective', etc. She disassembles into a con artist compatibility in 'Golden Spirit' and embarks on her new acting transformation.

Kim Young Dae, who played an active part in the dramas 'Extraordinary You’, 'Penthouse', and 'Sh**ting Star', took on the role of Lee Heon, the king of Joseon and the representative lover. Lee Heon is a person who can do anything for the woman he loves, and it stimulates curiosity about how Kim Young Dae will portray the character full of sweet charm.

In addition, Kim Woo Seok, who imprinted his presence on the small screen through works such as 'Voice', 'Rookie Cops', and 'Military Prosecutor Doberman', took on the role of Lee Shin Won, the eldest son of Young Eui Jeong's house and a master of the Uigeumbu. Lee Shin Won is a person with a sweet charm and can be cold or warm or indifferent.

ALSO READ: Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 1 & 2 Review: GOT7’s Jinyoung likes Kim Go Eun but she isn’t over Ahn Bo Hyun?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.