‘Love All Play’ star Chae Jong Hyeop joins Kim So Hyun as a lead for new drama ‘Is It Fate?’
Chae Jong Hyeop will be playing the romantic lead in the upcoming drama ‘Is It Fate?’
On October 6th, IOK Company, the agency, announced, "Chae Jong Hyeop received an offer to appear in 'Is it Fate?’”. Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, 'Is it Fate?' is a romantic comedy drama that tells the story of young people who accidentally meet their first love 10 years ago and set out in search of true love and dreams.
Chae Jong Hyeop was offered the role of Kang Hoo Yeong, who reunited with Hong Joo with exciting memories of Hong Joo in the drama. Previously, Kim So Hyun was cast as the female lead, Lee Hong Joo. Attention is focused on whether Chae Jong Hyeop will confirm his appearance in 'Is it Fate?' and work with Kim So Hyun? On the other hand, 'Is it Fate?' is directed by Song Hyeon Wook, who directed the dramas 'The King’s Affection, 'Beauty Inside', 'Another Miss Oh', and 'The Golden Spoon'. It will be organized into 8 episodes.
Chae Jong Hyeop made his debut with MBC every1 drama ‘Webtoon Hero - Tundra Show Season 2’ which appeared a little. In 2017, he made his debut through web dramas ‘Between Friends’ and ‘No Bad Days’. In 2018, he joined the web drama ‘No Bad Days Season 2’. In 2019, Chae Jong Hyeop joined the web drama ‘Rumor’.
In 2019–2020, Chae Jong Hyeop made his debut through the SBS successful sport-themed drama ‘Hot Stove League’ as a baseball pitcher named Yoo Min Ho. ‘Hot Stove League’ gained high viewership ratings throughout its run, therefore he gained a lot of public recognition through this drama. In April 2021, he joined the JTBC drama ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ with Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye and brought him attention. Later in June, he appeared in the JTBC drama ‘Nevertheless’ along with Song Kang and Han So Hee. In July, he appeared in TVING's original drama ‘The Witch's Diner’ with Song Ji Hyo and Nam Ji Hyun.
