‘Love All Play’ star Chae Jong Hyeop joins Kim So Hyun as a lead for new drama ‘Is It Fate?’

On October 6th, IOK Company, the agency, announced, "Chae Jong Hyeop received an offer to appear in 'Is it Fate?’”. Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, 'Is it Fate?' is a romantic comedy drama that tells the story of young people who accidentally meet their first love 10 years ago and set out in search of true love and dreams.

Chae Jong Hyeop was offered the role of Kang Hoo Yeong, who reunited with Hong Joo with exciting memories of Hong Joo in the drama. Previously, Kim So Hyun was cast as the female lead, Lee Hong Joo. Attention is focused on whether Chae Jong Hyeop will confirm his appearance in 'Is it Fate?' and work with Kim So Hyun? On the other hand, 'Is it Fate?' is directed by Song Hyeon Wook, who directed the dramas 'The King’s Affection, 'Beauty Inside', 'Another Miss Oh', and 'The Golden Spoon'. It will be organized into 8 episodes.