Love and Leashes: 3 reasons why you should watch the SNSD’s Seohyun, Lee Jun Young starrer film

The film follows Jung Ji Woo ( Seohyun ) who works for a large corporation. She has feelings for her coworker Jung Ji Hoo (Lee Jun Young), but she hasn't expressed to him how she feels. One day, Jung Ji Woo receives a package. The package was intended for her coworker Jung Ji Hoo, but the delivery was mixed up due to their similar names. When Jung Ji Woo opens the package, she sees a dog leash in the box. At that time, Jung Ji-Hoo runs over and tells her that it is his package.

The dog leash is intended for S&M use and belongs to Jung Ji Hoo. He tells Jung Ji Woo about his S&M fetish and his interest in playing a submissive role. Jung Ji Woo does not pass judgment on Jung Ji Hoo, which touches Jung Ji Hoo. He asks Jung Ji Woo if she would become his master. Jung Ji Woo accepts and they promise to have a temporary three month relationship with Jung Ji Woo becoming his master.

Here are some reasons to watch the film :-

1. Seohyun as Jung Ji Woo

Seohyun is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation (and later its subgroup Girls' Generation-TTS) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Seohyun released her first extended play ‘Don't Say No’ in 2017. She left SM Entertainment later that year, although she remains a member of Girls' Generation. She joined Namoo Actors in 2019.

Aside from her music career, she has established herself as an actress. Following her supporting role in the television drama ‘Passionate Love’ (2013) and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016), she starred in ‘Bad Thief, Good Thief’ (2017), ‘Time’ (2018), ‘Private Lives’ (2020) and ‘Jinxed at First’ (2022). She also participated in the original and Korean versions of stage musicals including ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, ‘Gone with the Wind’ and ‘Mamma Mia’.

She starred in the short drama ‘Hello Dracula’. She played the role of Anna, an elementary school teacher who hid her emotions from her mother since the day she came out to her as a lesbian. She has usually taken on roles that is feminine but for this film, she was feminine as well but it had a different twist as she tried BDSM and she did an amazing job as someone who was exploring their sexuality for the first time and understood the community over the span of the film.

2. Lee Jun Young as Jung Ji Hoo

Lee Jun Young, also known as Jun, is a South Korean singer, rapper and actor. In June 2014, he debuted as a member of U-KISS. In October 2017, he joined survival program ‘The Unit’, in which he finished in first place and became a member of the project group UNB. Apart from his group's activities, he has participated in various television dramas, notably ‘Avengers Social Club’ (2017), marking his career breakthrough, ‘Goodbye to Goodbye’ (2018), ‘Class of Lies’ (2019), ‘Good Casting’ (2020), ‘Please Don’t Date Him’ (2020), ‘Imitation’ (2021) and ‘Let Me Be Your Knight’ (2021).

Lee Jun Young plays a quiet and reserved Jung Ji Hoo who has a lot of skeletons in his closet. Always being looked at with disgust and hate, he managed to hide his true identity for a while until his coworker came across it and decided to help him out. He felt so much love and respect for Ji Woo because she didn’t look at him with disgust like his ex-girlfriend did. He felt accepted and heard, no longer feeling like a monster!

3. The film’s underlying story

This is probably one of the first BDSM heavy Korean film to hit the mainstream sites but it was done with so much tact and grace that did not feel like a film that is all about sex scenes but rather a story of two people that explore that sexuality in a safe and loving manner. Unlike other BDSM heavy films like ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’, this movie focuses on the community as a whole and showcases the shame they feel on trying to accept themselves and fitting the mold given by society at the same time. Ji Hoo represents all the people in the BDSM community that want to be accepted for their true identity instead of being pushed away or being called derogatory terms.

This film is a must watch and is for people who would like to try something new!

