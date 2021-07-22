‘Love In The Black Hole’ cast wrap up shooting: Drama to release in August

As ‘Love In The Black Hole’s’ shooting comes to an end, anticipation intensifies. As per the shooting crew, Cosmic Girls's Seola, SF9's Jaeyoon, DIA's Ki Hee Hyun and Doha wrapped up the shooting of the Kdrama earlier this month. The sci-fi drama is set to be released in August and is about an unsigned love letter that reaches through a mysterious white tunnel. The letter is sent to the female lead Eun Ha (Cosmic Girls's Seola).

The series revolves around the events that occur in the lives of Eun Ha and her childhood friend Tae-Yang. The classmates of the two characters are also expected to have an important role to play.

The series is going to be starring various known and lesser known actors and will be the debut of BAE173's HanGyul in the acting industry. Other actors on the contrary have more experience, like WJSN's SeolA has plenty of acting experience including the main roles in ‘In-Out Sider’, Netflix ‘Goedam’, ‘The Secret of the Grand Mansion: The Missing Girls’, etc.

The male lead, a cheerful character, who is also EunHa’s close friend, will be played by Lee Hangyu. The character is a close friend of EunHa from the time they were young.

Fans are also excited about the OST of the drama since the tracks are written and composed by the actors starring in the kdrama itself.

As August approaches, we can’t help but wonder what the drama has wrapped for us.

So what do you think about this upcoming drama? Let us know in the comments below.