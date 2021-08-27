‘Love In Black Hole’ starring SF9’s Jaeyoon, WJSN’s SeolA, BAE173’s Hangyul & Doha shares intriguing teaser

The world of astronomy and cosmology opens bright right in the heart of character Eunha’s, played by WJSN’s SeolA, room. On August 27, the first teaser for the upcoming web drama was shared by Big Picture Mart across their social media platforms.

With thunder, a glimmering and gaping while hole opens up on the ceiling of Eunha’s house shocking her and making objects around her go haywire. A man ominously whispers ‘STAY’ making Eunha screech in surprise. The same man revealed to be a professor, coaches the students on the existence of a black hole and the countering possibility of a white one too.

The likelihood of a white hole that spits out objects is weighed on, as opposed to the pulling ability of a black hole. And right on the mark, different objects start pouring from the white hole making Eunha wonder why are they falling onto her head.

A surprising discovery happens when a letter from the future reading ‘To loving Eunha’ finds its way into her hands making Eunha think about who the writer is as she puts herself in all kinds of situations trying to figure out the owner. The long journey made by the letter fascinates Eunha, making her think back to all the romantic moments with the boys around who might have feelings for her.

Who wrote the letter? Find out in ‘Love In Black Hole’ that airs its first episode on September 17 on Viki, starring an idol-filled cast lineup of WJSN’s SeolA, SF9’s Jaeyoon, BAE173’s Hangyul and Doha.

